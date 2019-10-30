|
Frank A. Hedrick Frank Arthur Hedrick, 90, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.
He was born September 21, 1928, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of Jack and Anna Pearl (Curd) Hedrick. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in occupied Japan after World War II and later during a tour of duty in the Korean War.
Frank was employed by the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as a telephone technician for 37 years. He played recreational softball as a fast pitch pitcher for the Manhattan Bell Boys and as a slow pitch pitcher for the College Heights Baptist Church slow pitch softball team. He also played ball during his service with the Army.
Frank was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Topeka, serving both as a deacon and on the Property and Space Committee. He loved to sing, singing in the choir at College Heights Baptist Church and leading the songs for the Berean Sunday School Class at First Baptist. Frank also volunteered with numerous building projects, helping Habitat for Humanity build dozens of houses and aiding in various mission construction projects through his church.
He loved his family dearly, and especially enjoyed playing card games with his grandchildren, taking them to the Zoo, and making toys for them.
Frank married Lorena Hildebrandt on August 27, 1949 in Ellsworth, KS. She preceded him in death on June 6, 2008. Survivors include a daughter, Frances (Ernest) Bauer and a son, Jimmy (Lee Ann) Hedrick; grandchildren Andrea Alspaugh, Wade Bauer, Tamara Hedrick, Ben (Sarah) Hedrick, Russell Bauer, Abigail (Joe) Bauer-Finney, and Bethany (Nik) Owen; and 11 great-grandchildren. His parents as well as wife preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 3, at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 3033 SW MacVicar Ave, Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour prior. Private interment to take place at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350 600 N Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66608-0350.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019