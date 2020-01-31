|
|
Frank Bailey Osage City--Frank Bailey, Jr., 90, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Brookside Retirement in Overbrook, Kansas. He was born on January 27, 1930 in Mays Lick, Kentucky, the son of Frank and Margaret (Collins) Bailey, Sr.
Frank grew up in Kentucky and Ohio, he had lived in Topeka for several years and had lived in Osage City since 1988.
Frank served in the United States Air Force and then worked for the Topeka Fire Department for over 25 years, retiring at the rank of Captain.
On June 27, 1951, Frank was married to Cleta McNinch in Topeka, Kansas.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Cleta on September 24, 2005; by his brother, Elmer Bailey; and his parents, Frank and Margaret.
Frank is survived by his son, Steve (Rene) Bailey of Burlingame; his daughter, Nancy (Pete) Adams of Topeka; his brother, Kenneth Bailey of Bethel, Ohio; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Frank will be held at 11:00am on Monday, February 3 at the Topeka Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, from 5:00 to 6:30pm at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Memorial contributions for Frank may be made to the Osage County Senior Center, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020