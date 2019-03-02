|
|
Frank Chaffin Frank Chaffin, 76, of Topeka, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Frank was born January 5, 1943 in Newton, Kansas, the son of Frank W. and Sara Sue Ewing Chaffin. He was a proud 1961 graduate of Topeka High School. At Washburn University, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta. Frank spent his career in radio and advertising.
Frank married, Linda F. McCall on August 3, 1963. She survives with their son Brady, wife Cindy, and grandson Braden, and daughter Timi, husband Jeff, and granddaughters, Dani and Jordyn Musselman.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Chaffin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House-Topeka. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For the full obituary, please visit www.midwestcremationsociety.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019