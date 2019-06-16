Frank H. O'Brien, 78, of Topeka, KS, passed away on June 13, 2019 at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus. Frank was born on August 15, 1940 in Topeka, KS the son of John D. and Anne L. (Wideman) O'Brien.



He was a 1959 graduate of Hayden High School. Frank married Mary Jane Gorrell in Topeka on August 6, 1971. Together, they shared 47 years of marriage. He served in the Marine Reserves. Frank retired as a Supervisor for the Shawnee County Public Works Department after over 35 years of employment.



Frank treasured his family and faith. You could always count on him to have a story to tell or a joke to be told. He loved to watch old western movies and admired classic cars.



Survivors include his beloved wife of the home, Mary Jane O'Brien; son, David O'Brien of Topeka and daughter, Erin O'Brien of Olathe, KS.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John D. and Patrick R. O'Brien.



Frank's visitation will be at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. The funeral service will follow starting at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.



Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's loving memory to or to the Topeka Rescue Mission.



To view online obituary and leave condolences and fond memories, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.



Frank Frank H. H. O'Brien O'Brien Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary