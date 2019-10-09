Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Bible Church
Frank Lee Murray


1955 - 2019
Frank Lee Murray Obituary
Frank Lee Murray Frank L. Murray, 64, of Topeka, Kansas passed away Monday, October 6, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Frank was born January 21, 1955 in Topeka, the son of Frank H. and Patricia L. (Torsney) Murray. He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1973 where he excelled in multiple sports.

He was employed as an optician at Lenscrafters for over 20 years, and previously had worked at Duffins Optical.

He had served as a Youth leader at Auburn Christian Church, a former board member of Heartland BMX and Den Leader for Boy Scouts.

Frank married Denna Habiger on November 1, 1975 in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include their children, Wendy Lee Murray, Gabriel Lee (Jamie) Murray, Cameron Lee (Jenna) Murray; grandchildren, Kyler, Isabella, Trishelle, Deuce, Dallas, Markis, Maddyn, Kasen, Charley, Fletcher; his father, Frank H. Murray; brothers, Christopher (Gayla) Murray, Sr., Michael Murray, Jeffrey (Lisee) Murray; sister, Diana (Steve) Goodson; brother-in-law, Rendy (Sherry) Habiger; mother-in-law, Lelia Habiger; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Murray; nephew, Christopher Jr.; and father-in-law, John H. Habiger.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Church. The family suggests casual dress or Chiefs and/or KU attire. Private family inurnment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frank Murray Memorial fund for his grandchildren's education fund, c/o Envista Credit Union.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
