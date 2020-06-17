Frank Murray
Frank Murray Frank Henry Murray, 83, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Frank was born March 7, 1937, to Frank and Loretta Harden Murray, in Rossville, Kansas. He attended Highland Park High School. Frank married Patricia Torsney in Perry, Kansas, on July 1, 1954. He retired from Goodyear and owned and operated Mid America Painting for over 50 years. Frank was a proud member of the Citizen Band Potawatomi Nation and past member of the Painters Union, Rubber Workers 307, SCABA baseball league. Frank loved spending time with is family and playing bingo.

Survivors include children, Christopher Murray, Sr. (Gayla), Diane Goodson (Steve), Mike Murray, Jeffrey Murray (Lysse); daughter-in-law, Denna Murray; grandchildren, Wendy, Gabriel, Cameron Murray, Dusty Murray, April, Adam Chancellor, Brandi, Danielle Goodson, Travis, Taryn, Chase, Riley Murray; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Clayborn. He was preceded in death by his wife; son, Frank; grandson, Chrisopher, Jr.; siblings, Larry Murray and Sondra Mosher.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 22nd at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23rd at the funeral home, with burial in West Lawn Memorial Gardens. Family requests casual attire. Masks are recommended and social distance is required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray expenses. Condolences may be sent online www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
