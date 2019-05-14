|
|
Frank Noble Garrett Frank Noble Garrett, 85, Wakarusa, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born September 3, 1933 at Wakarusa, Kansas, the son of Noble Glenn and Junia Geneive Perry Garrett. Frank was the 7th of 9 children born on the family farm. He married Neva L. Warkentine on May 23, 1954 in Auburn, KS.
Together, Frank and Neva traveled to many places while Frank was serving in the United Stated Air Force. In 1965, they returned to the "home place" where he lived until his death. Frank was a distributor for Conoco Oil Company for many years. He delivered fuel to many farmer customers and considered all of them his friends. Frank's love for his family and community was always evident. After raising their two children, Frank and Neva hosted many foreign exchange students; Frank was always looking for someone to help him with one more load of hay bales.
He was preceded in death by his wife Neva of 63 years. Five brothers, Glenn, Rex, Floyd "Buster", Max and Gerald. One sister, Elsie June Tucker. Two brother-in-laws, Ivan Robinson and James Warkentine and 2 sister-in-laws, Joyce Robinson and Carolyn Warkentine.
He is survived by two sisters, Esther Gene Krill and DeLora Amy Blanck. Two sister-in-laws, Pam (Tom) McLucas, Gayla (Gary) Surovik. Two children, Brian Garrett and Lisa (Gary) Charlson, five grandchildren, Matt Garrett, Kathleen (Ben) Moser, Luke Garrett, John Garrett, and Garrett Charlson.
A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Wakarusa Presbyterian Church, Wakarusa, Kansas. Burial will follow in Shawnee Center Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wakarusa Presbyterian Church, sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, Kansas 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019