Frankie Faye Hulsopple God called Frankie Faye Hulsopple, 74, home on February 24, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones and friends. A service to honor her life will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Lakeview Nazarene Church, 2835 SE Croco Rd, Topeka, Ks 66605. Friends and family will gather at 10:00 am, before the service to share memories. Burial will be at Zion Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to , Topeka Battered Women's Taskforce, and Great Lakes Caring Hospice. To read her full obituary please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019