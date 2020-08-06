Franklin R. "Frank" Newell, 80, of Oskaloosa, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at F.W. Huston Senior Living Center in Winchester. Frank was born April 29, 1940 in rural Oskaloosa, the son of Valentine Dixon and Grace Elva Hudson Newell. He was a 1958 graduate of Oskaloosa High School. He worked 38 years at the Good Year Tire Company in Topeka, retiring in 1995. He also served as a School Bus Driver for U.S.D. #341 in Oskaloosa. He was a member of the Oskaloosa Lions Club and was an avid collector and member of the International Harvester Collector's club. He married Karen Sue Rolin on October 22, 1960 at Oskaloosa, she preceded him in death on July 3, 2015. He is survived by one son, Mike (Phyllis) Newell, Oskaloosa, one daughter, Susan (Eric) Tompkinson, Valley Falls, six grandchildren, Kelby Mestagh, Kaitlyn Adams, Samantha Adams, Tina Guerra, George Guerra and Monica Clark, seven great-grandchildren, Quentin Guerra, Eli Roberts, Trace Colter, Kenslie Guerra, Tinlee Guerra, Layla Guerra and Halston Mestagh. He was preceded in death by one son, Allen Newell, three brothers, Art Newell, Bud Newell, Fred Newell, two sisters, Helen Mae Stevick and Velma Marie McAferty.
A Grave Side Service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Northwest of Oskaloosa. Visitation with the family present will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Mr. Newell will lie in state after 12:00 noon, Thursday and 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon on Friday. Social distancing with masks will be observed. Memorial contributions suggested to Jefferson County Friends of Hospice or to Alzheimer's Association
