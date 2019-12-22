Home

Fred D'Attilio

Fred D'Attilio Fred D'Attilio, 89, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Fred will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.

To view Fred's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
