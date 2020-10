Fred E. Adams Jr. passed away at the age of 56, due to medical conditions on October 20, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas. He was born October 8,, 1964 in Madesto, California. The youngest of four siblings. He was mainly raised in the Topeka and surrounding areas. He did spend time in Arkansas City, Kansas and surrounding areas. For full obituary go to: www.midwestcremationsociety.com