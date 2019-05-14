Home

Fred E. Pardee

Fred E. Pardee Obituary
Fred E. Pardee Fred E. Pardee, 94, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Interment with military honors will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019
