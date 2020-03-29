|
Fred H. Widau Fred H. Widau, 98, Overbrook, Kansas, formerly of Burlingame, Kansas, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Brookside nursing facility in Overbrook, Kansas.
Born April 1, 1921 at a farm home near Carbondale, KS, he was the son of Charles Henry and Mary Frances Carls Widau. He later graduated from Carbondale High School in 1939.
Fred married Georgia Ruth Montgomery, November 4, 1945, at the Montgomery family farm home near Burlingame, KS. Soon after his marriage he started work as a farmhand for the Columbian Hog & Cattle Powder Co. at their farm in Salem, Nebraska. Four years later he was promoted and assigned as manager of the Columbian Stock Farm near Grandview, MO. In 1966 he was reassigned as manager when Columbian purchased the former Southerland Ranch in southern Johnson County, KS. After retiring from Columbian he worked for several years as a livestock manager for the Myers Turf Farm. Fred and Georgia finally returned to Burlingame to spend their remaining retirement years. Circumstances later required them to move into the Brookside Retirement Community, where Fred resided until his passing.
Known as "Fritz" by most people, Fred will be remembered for his wry sense of humor and exceptional work ethic. Even in retirement his preferred activities were painting the house and mowing the yard.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters; his wife, Georgia; and his daughter, Linda Aubrey.
Survivors include a son, Stanly (Linda) Widau, Lake Waukomis, MO; three granddaughters, Laura (Johnny) Szostak, Colorado Springs, CO; Stephanie (Brian) Larkin, Kansas City, MO; Elizabeth Buck, Harrodsburg, KY; and five great-grandchildren.
Fred was cremated. No services are planned at this time.
Special thanks to Fred's "other family", the amazing people at the Brookside Retirement Community for ensuring Fred's safety and comfort during his last years.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020