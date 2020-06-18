Fred Lee Rookstool
Fred Lee Rookstool, 69, of Topeka, took his final ride on June 17, 2020.

No memorial services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and sent in care of Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. To see full obituary please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
