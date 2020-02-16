|
|
Freda Metzger Freda Belle Metzger, 94, Topeka passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at McCrite Plaza following a brief illness. She was born on January 19, 1926 in Topeka, KS to Fred and Elsie Winters. She grew up in Topeka and attended Topeka High School. In her youth, she spent her spare time at roller skating rinks in Topeka, Lawrence and Ottawa. She was a member of Topeka Baptist Church.
She married Warren Metzger on September 1, 1956 in Springfield, MO. Together they owned and operated Metzger Salvage and Metzger Fireworks for over 40 years. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a step-daughter, Sandy Rodgers and two brothers and two sisters. Survivors include a son, Jack Metzger (Ann), Berryton, KS; daughter, Jill Patrick (Jim), Ozawkie, KS; step-son-in-law, Dick Rodgers, FL; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. A Celebration of her Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Topeka Baptist Church, 45th and SW Gage Blvd. Freda was a dog lover. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stormont-Vail, McCrite Plaza and Midland Hospice for the great care they provided her.
Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020