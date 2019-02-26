|
Frederick Raymond Gormley Frederick Raymond Gormley, 70, of Nolanville, Texas passed away at Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Temple, Texas on February 17, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1948 in Mason, Texas to Raymond Zellner and Iona Lillian (Goff) Gormley.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Charlene (Beier) Gormley. He is survived by his sister, Colonel (USAF retired) Lilly Chrisman and her husband, Michael of Nolanville, Texas; and his niece, Stephanie Woods, and her children, Liyah, Dominic and DeAngelo, of Fort Hood, Texas. Frederick grew up in Mason, Texas after his father retired from the United States Air Force in 1959. He loved playing baseball, basketball, and football. During his senior year in high school, he was one of the captains of the varsity football team and earned the Coach-Player Award for the 1965 season. In spring 1966, he competed in the UIL play, The Devil and Daniel Webster, and helped win state championship.
Upon graduation that same year, he was awarded the American Legion Award. Frederick volunteered to serve in the Army after 2.5 years at Angelo State College, and was selected for Officer Candidate School in 1969. He was trained as a Reconnaissance and Survey Officer. He served in Vietnam from November 1970 through September 1971 as a Forward Observer with Artillery. While there, he was attached to the Infantry and saw combat on the demilitarized zone (DMZ). He was honorably discharged on October 4, 1971. He later served with the Army Reserves in San Antonio, Texas until he was honorably discharged as a Captain on February 1, 1980.
Frederick completed a business degree in accounting in 1981 from Durham College in San Antonio, Texas. He later moved to Manhattan, Kansas in 1985, where he met the love of his life, Charlene. They were married for 28 years. Frederick loved the Lord. He was well known for diligently reading his Bible and faithfully worshipping with fellow believers. For over 25 years, he served as a church greeter, taught Sunday School at a nursing home, and was specially trained to share his belief with others. Frederick left this world a better place because of the inspiration he gave others. He is now safely home with the Lord where there is no more suffering, sorrow, or strife. He was well loved by his family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Frederick's memorial service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas on February 28, 2019 at 1:45PM where his remains will be inurned. Services under the direction of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Gormley family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019