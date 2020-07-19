RENTON, WA. -- Frederick Robert Guild died July 15, 2020, at his home in Renton, Washington. He was born Jan. 29, 1930, at Topeka, Kansas, the son of Edward Walker and Ethel Withrow Guild.



He attended Topeka Public Schools and graduated from Topeka High School in 1948. Mr. Guild received his bachelor's degree in political science and history from Washburn University in Topeka in 1952.



While at Washburn, he was a member of the Alpha Delta Fraternity, Sagamore Senior Men's Honor Society, and was listed in the 1952 Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.



Mr. Guild attended graduate school at the University of Kansas in Lawrence from 1952 to 1954. He was called into active duty in the Air Force before he could complete his master's degree in city management. He received his commission in the United States Air Force at KU in 1954. His permanent base assignment was at the Strategic Air Command Headquarters, Offutt Air Base, Nebraska. He had top security clearance with the Air Force. In 2018, he received an honorary certificate in city management from KU.



He married Joanne Schott on March 23, 1952, in Topeka. They celebrated their 65rd wedding anniversary in March 2017.



Mr. Guild taught school for USD 501 in Topeka at Boswell Junior High. Following that, he had a 25-year career in retail sales and management with Zercher Photo, based in Topeka. When he and his wife retired in 1989, they moved to the Seattle area to spend time with their grandchildren.



He was a member of the Lake Washington United Methodist Church in Kirkland, and previously attended First United Methodist Church in Topeka where he successfully worked to integrate the church congregation in the 1970s.



Survivors include four daughters, Jenny, Nanette and Lisa Guild of Renton, and Leslie Kelly of Bainbridge Island, Wa.; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Joanne in September 2017; parents, brothers Edward II, Charles, and sister Lorraine Guild Burton.



Fred was known throughout childhood as "Freddie Bob" and delighted in telling family stories, especially to his grandchildren Riley, Cailey, Kilian, Kayla, Lake and Marin. He could make a friend of a stranger in minutes with his stories of Topeka, Washburn University, his daughters and the day's news. He loved chocolate pie and donuts.



At his request, he was cremated. Interment will be in the Guild family plot in Topeka Cemetery, where he and his father spent time setting monuments when he was a child for the family business, Guild Monument Company.



A memorial gathering will be held in Topeka at a later date, post pandemic. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alpha Delta Fraternity at Washburn University. Barton Family Funeral Service, Renton, is in charge of arrangements. Cards can be sent to 762 S. 25th St. Renton, WA 98055.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store