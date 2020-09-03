Frederick "Wayne" Altenburg, 73, of Holton, KS, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Wayne fought a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma.
Cremation has taken place per Wayne's wishes. Memorial Graveside Service with Military Honors will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Holton Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Holton Community Hospital Hospice or Heart of Jackson Humane Society or Holton V.F.W. Post 1367 c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com