Frederick William "Erick" Benke IV, 34, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.
Erick was born on February 6, 1986 in Topeka, son of Frederick "Rick" W. Benke III and Darla Benke.
Erick will lie in state on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/gone-too-soon-erick-benke
