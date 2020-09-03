1/1
Frederick William "Erick" Benke IV
Frederick William "Erick" Benke IV, 34, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.

Erick was born on February 6, 1986 in Topeka, son of Frederick "Rick" W. Benke III and Darla Benke.

Erick will lie in state on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/gone-too-soon-erick-benke.

To read the full obituary or to leave online condolences please visit our website at www.penwellgabeltopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
