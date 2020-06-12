Fredia Ellen (Sconiers) Broadnax Fredia Sconiers-Broadnax,82, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Services: 10 am, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Topeka First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd. Visitation: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 3-6 pm at the funeral chapel. Face masks or cloth facial covers are required at the visitation and service. For the full obituary or to leave a special message for the Sconiers-Broadnax family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.