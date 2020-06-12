Fredia Ellen (Sconiers) Broadnax
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fredia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fredia Ellen (Sconiers) Broadnax Fredia Sconiers-Broadnax,82, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Services: 10 am, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Topeka First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd. Visitation: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 3-6 pm at the funeral chapel. Face masks or cloth facial covers are required at the visitation and service. For the full obituary or to leave a special message for the Sconiers-Broadnax family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Service
10:00 AM
Topeka First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
785-233-3039
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved