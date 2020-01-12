|
DR. G. KATHLEEN NEWELL
Dr. G. Kathleen Newell, age 97, of Manhattan, died Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.
She was born on September 1, 1922 in Stafford, Kansas, the daughter of Hardin and Grace (Bess) Newell. She was the eighth child of nine in her family. Kathleen attended schools in Stafford and graduated from Stafford High School with the class of 1940. She then attended Kansas State University and earned her Bachelors Degree in Dietetics and Institution Management in 1944. She earned her PhD. From the University of Tennessee in Nutrition in 1972.
Dr. Newell accomplished many goals in her professional career. She worked as an intern at the University of Michigan. Then for 11 years she worked in a hospital in Michigan in the dietetics department. In 1958 she became an assistant professor at the University of Wyoming in Home Economics and then she moved to Manhattan to work at Kansas State University for the Department of Food and Nutrition and became a professor in 1984 and retired in 1988.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Also, the American Dietetic Association and the Kansas Dietetic Association, the Delta Kappa Gamma. KSU Alumni Association, the Presidents Club. She loved to attend the lectures for the Landon Lecture Series at KSU.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; also 2 nephews and her niece.
Survivors include her nephew Dale Newell (Marsha) of Hays, Kansas and her niece Vicki Marks (Gene) of Great Bend, Kansas; also, her many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and her great-great-great nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 16, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating. Inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday January 17, 2020 at the Stafford Cemetery in Stafford, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the KSU Foundation, the Meadowlark Hills Foundation or the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020