Gale A. Gardner-Sparkman 77 of Tecumseh passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at a Topeka hospital. She was born December 1, 1942 in Topeka, the daughter of William and Henrietta (Shaw) Gardner.
Gale was a 1960 graduate of Topeka High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in social work from Washburn University in 1971 and her Master's Degree from the University of Kansas in 1976. She worked as a clinical psychologist at the Topeka Colmery-O'Neil Veterans Administration hospital from 1977 to 1995 in the PTSD unit. She worked in private practice from 1977 to 2019 when she retired.
Gale is survived by her husband JD, 8 children, 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when family and friends can safely gather and celebrate.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
, 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, Kansas, 66614
