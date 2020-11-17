1/1
Gale A. Gardner-Sparkman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gale A. Gardner-Sparkman 77 of Tecumseh passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at a Topeka hospital. She was born December 1, 1942 in Topeka, the daughter of William and Henrietta (Shaw) Gardner.

Gale was a 1960 graduate of Topeka High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in social work from Washburn University in 1971 and her Master's Degree from the University of Kansas in 1976. She worked as a clinical psychologist at the Topeka Colmery-O'Neil Veterans Administration hospital from 1977 to 1995 in the PTSD unit. She worked in private practice from 1977 to 2019 when she retired.

Gale is survived by her husband JD, 8 children, 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when family and friends can safely gather and celebrate.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, Kansas, 66614

To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved