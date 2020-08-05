Gale Alan DeVore, 79, Topeka, Kansas, Passed away August 1, 2020, at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.
Gale was born July 30, 1941, in Plano, Iowa, the first son and child of Roger and Anna Lou DeVore, and graduated from Seymour, Iowa, High School in 1959. He earned his bachelor's degree from Northeast Missouri State University, now Truman State University, in 1962. After college graduation, he entered Officer Training School at Medina Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and later that year was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force.
In 1963, he married Sharon Bradley of Mystic, Iowa, at Amarillo Air Base in Texas. They were married 56 1/2 years.
He was manager for the U.S. Postal Service Material Distribution Center. After retirement he worked for several years at the Washburn University Bookstore. He also retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel, having worked as a Liaison Officer for the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Gale was a member of First Baptist Church - Topeka, and served on several boards. He was a member of the Air Force Association, Military Officers Association, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and volunteered as a docent at the Great Overland Park Railroad Station.
His is survived by his wife, Sharon, of the home, his son Tom (Beth) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and his grandson, Jack, also of Colorado Springs.
Also surviving is his brother Gary (Sharon) DeVore, his brother Dean (Ellen) DeVore, his sister Jean (Gary) Smith, sister Mary (Andy) Michael, and sister Rona (Tim) Lubben, as well as two aunts, one uncle, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Anna Lou DeVore, several aunts and uncles, and two cousins.
Due to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church in Topeka, Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. followed by military honors. This service will be live streamed at FirstBaptistTopeka.org/live
. A graveside service will be held in Seymour, Iowa, also with military honors. Due to COVID 19, no visitation will be held. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 3303 SW MacVicar, Topeka, KS 66611.
His sweet, calm presence will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace, our "Keeper of the Keys"!!!
To leave online condolences and fond memories, please visit our website www.penwellgabeltopeka.com