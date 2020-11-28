Gale Gardner of Tecumseh, Kansas passed away November 13th, 2020 at the age of 77. Gale was born December 1st, 1942 in Topeka, Kansas. The daughter of loving parents William and Henrietta (Shaw) Gardner.



Gale worked as a licensed social worker for forty-two years. She married Leroy Kling and had two sons (Kevin and Kent). She later married Gene Watson who had three children from a previous marriage (Debbie, Doug and David) - both Gene and Gale adopted each other's children and then together had three children (Wendy, Lori and Brandon). In her free time Gale enjoyed tie-dyeing and making beautiful quilts for loved ones but, her most beautiful creation was her family. Stitched together by memories and love.



Gale is survived by her eight children, twenty-two grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren. Debbie Watson; Doug (Kerry) Watson and their children Brandy (Chris) Keller and Brittany (Matt) Mosher; David (Beth) Watson and their children Erik Watson, Brandon (Emily) Watson, Alec Watson and Hailey Watson; Kevin Watson and his children Maria Albright, Bryce Watson and Brie Watson; Kent Watson; Wendy (Steve) Lira and their children Sylvia (Matt) Davis, TamiSue (Scott) Stallbaumer, Joshua (April) Lira, Bryan Lira, Libby (Luke) Thompson, Andrew Lira, Katie (Manuel) Gomez; Lori Watson and her children Lorrin (Jordan) McDonald and Maxwell Ford; Brandon (Carrie) Watson and their children Noah Watson, Kristian Watson and Emma Watson.



And all because two people fell in Love. Thank you Nana and Grampy!



