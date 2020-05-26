Home

Gale E. Bennett

Gale E. Bennett Gale E. Bennett, 85, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Still Waters Evangelical Church, 4412 SW 21st St. where the family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Auburn Cemetery.

Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family.

To view Gale's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020
