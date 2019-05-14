Home

Lauer Funeral Home
212 South 4th Street
Seneca, KS 66538
(785) 336-2101
Galen J. Strathman

Galen J. Strathman Obituary
Galen J. Strathman Galen J. Strathman, 88, of Seneca, KS, died Monday, May 13, 2019.

He was born November 16, 1930 the son of Frank C. and Josephine Burdiek Strathman.

Galen married Maxine Broxterman on July 21, 1990; she survives.

Galen is also survived by two sons, Gary "Julie" Spring of Rossville and Jeff "Michele" Spring of Seneca; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and wo sisters, Darlene Haug, of Seneca and Mary Kay Fangman of Topeka.

Rosaries will be prayed at 2 and 7 P.M. at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baileyville.

Memorials are for COINS for a Cause and/or Sts. Peter and Paul Church.

Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019
