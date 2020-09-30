Galen Keith Campbell of Dover, passed away on September 23, 2020, at his home. He was born in 1942, to Delta "Deck" and Opal (Starbird) Campbell. He was deeply loved by his four children, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Galen graduated with the Class of 1960 from Dover High School. He graduated from Kansas State University, where he played baseball. He married Priscilla Rose Fulkerson on June 19, 1965, in Manhattan at Kansas State University. She passed away in 2012. He later married Janet Hathaway, also deceased. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Topeka with 36 years of service.
A graveside service will be held at 3 pm October 10 at Dover Cemetery with a reception following. For details and full obituary go to: http://www.midwestcremationsociety.com/2020/09/galen-keith-campbell/
