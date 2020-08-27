Galen L. DeGraw, 88, passed away at Aldersgate on August 25, 2020.
He was born on April 6, 1932, on a farm in Laclede, Kansas, ten miles north of Belvue, to Osa and Etta (Lieb) DeGraw.
Galen graduated from Topeka High School in 1950. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
He was employed at Adams Business Forms from 1950 until 1994. Galen was an avid bowler for the better part of 38 years, serving in the Topeka Bowling Association for several years in the late 50's and the 60's.
He and his wife, JoAnne, worked the team event for the Kansas State Bowling Association for several years in the 70's and 80's traveling to Lawrence, Junction City, Manhattan and Topeka.
Galen married JoAnne Smith in 1970. His quiet demeanor was a great complement to JoAnne's vivaciousness. His loving wife JoAnne passed away April 12, 2009. Galen was preceded in death by his wife Jo, a brother, Dean DeGraw, a sister Marjorie Price, stepdaughter Cynthia (Smith) VanDoren and grandson Michael VanDoren. He is survived by his stepson, Jim Smith (Agnes), stepson-in-law, Bill VanDoren, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A brick is placed next to one for his wife JoAnne in the Quiet Garden in the Gage Park Zoo.
Galen requested no services and will be laid to rest with his wife JoAnne.
Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate Employee's Christmas Fund, 7220 SW Asbury Drive, Topeka, KS 66614.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.