Garland D. Roseberry, 89, of Tecumseh, KS, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Brewster Place in Topeka. He was born July 20, 1930 in Hiawatha, KS, the son of Carl and Lillie (Rotz) Roseberry.
Garland graduated from Hiawatha High School. He was an Army Veteran during the Korean War. He was employed by Santa Fe Railroad for 32 years and retired in 1988. Garland was a member of First Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed gardening, playing pool weekly, and spending winters in Mesa, Arizona.
Garland married Avanell Wright. They later divorced. He married Marylou Brown. They divorced. He married Nancy Smith. She preceded him in death on November 8, 2017.
Survivors include children, Greg Roseberry (Elaine) of Columbia, Missouri ; Dianne Albert (Terry) of Topeka; and Dawn Boss (Ben) of Nowata, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Christina Dees, Jennifer Bronson, Stephanie Coon, Bella Hosman, Brayden and Calen Boss, great-grandchildren, Kaden and Carley Dees, Erica and Andrew Bronson, and Amelia Coon.
Garland was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Don Roseberry.
Garland will lie in state from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Private services will be held and burial will follow in Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Brewster Foundation Benevolent Care Fund or The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.