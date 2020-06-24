Garland D. Roseberry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Garland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garland D. Roseberry, 89, of Tecumseh, KS, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Brewster Place in Topeka. He was born July 20, 1930 in Hiawatha, KS, the son of Carl and Lillie (Rotz) Roseberry.

Garland graduated from Hiawatha High School. He was an Army Veteran during the Korean War. He was employed by Santa Fe Railroad for 32 years and retired in 1988. Garland was a member of First Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed gardening, playing pool weekly, and spending winters in Mesa, Arizona.

Garland married Avanell Wright. They later divorced. He married Marylou Brown. They divorced. He married Nancy Smith. She preceded him in death on November 8, 2017.

Survivors include children, Greg Roseberry (Elaine) of Columbia, Missouri ; Dianne Albert (Terry) of Topeka; and Dawn Boss (Ben) of Nowata, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Christina Dees, Jennifer Bronson, Stephanie Coon, Bella Hosman, Brayden and Calen Boss, great-grandchildren, Kaden and Carley Dees, Erica and Andrew Bronson, and Amelia Coon.

Garland was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Don Roseberry.

Garland will lie in state from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Private services will be held and burial will follow in Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Brewster Foundation Benevolent Care Fund or The Parkinson's Foundation.

To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved