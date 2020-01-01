|
Gary A. Moore Gary Allen Moore died December 26, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born to Fred and Frances Moore on October 11, 1939. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1957 and lived his whole life in Topeka.
He played basketball at St. John's Military School and was a cheerleader his senior year at Topeka High.
He married Earlene Knoles in 1959 and they later divorced. Gary is survived by daughter Stacey Moore Cook; grandchildren, Derek Honeyman, Jamey Honeyman, Ty Harmer, Joshua Harmer; ten great-grandchildren; his brother, Richard (Jeannie) Moore; and sister, Marla McKinley. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and brother, Mark.
He worked at Moore's Furniture store from 1958 until his father retired and the store closed in 1989. He also had his own flooring business.
Gary enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren. His smile and outgoing personality and humor will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life Reception will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020