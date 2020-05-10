Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Inurnment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Admire Cemetery
Gary D. Sweet Obituary
Gary D. Sweet Gary D. Sweet, 69, of Emporia, Kansas passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.

Cremation has taken place and as per Gary's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Admire Cemetery at a later date.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Gary's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020
