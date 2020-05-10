|
Gary D. Sweet Gary D. Sweet, 69, of Emporia, Kansas passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.
Cremation has taken place and as per Gary's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Admire Cemetery at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Gary's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020