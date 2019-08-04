|
Gary Dean Davis Gary Dean Davis, 69, Topeka, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019.
He was born March 10, 1950, in Hays, Kansas, the son of King and Betty (Lantz) Davis. Gary was a highly decorated Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War with the 1st of the 9th Calvary Division. He was the recipient of three bronze stars, five Purple Hearts and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, which is the same as the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Gary married Kathryn "Kathy" Calvert on May 15, 1982 at Clinton Lake near Lawrence. She survives. Other survivors include children: Shannon (Wendy) Davis, Topeka; Christina Davis, Mustang, OK; Joseph (Nikki) Davis, Apache, OK; Joey (Casey) Davis, Burlingame, KS and Michael Davis, Topeka; sister, Shirley Jones, Newton, KS; sister-in-law, Becky (Jeff) Tracy and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Shawn Davis, sisters, Debbie Newby and Beverly Davis and grandson, Aryc Davis.
Visitation will begin at 10am Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Funeral services will follow at 11am. Burial with military honors will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to a . To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019