Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Grantville United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary F. Day Sr.


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary F. Day Sr. Obituary
Gary F. Day, Sr. Gary F. Day, Sr., age 77, of Topeka, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Kansas Rehab Hospital. Gary was born July 14, 1942 in Kentucky the son of Carl and Ruia (Conelly) Day. Gary graduated from Booneville High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Gary married Gloria Begeman, she preceded him in death in 2012. Gary worked at Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Topeka before retiring in 2002. Gary was a member of the American Legion Post #400. He enjoyed fishing and competed in several bass fishing tournaments throughout the Midwest. Gary attended the Grantville United Methodist Church. He is survived by a son, Gary "Lyn" F. Day Jr. of Topeka.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Grantville United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at the Grantville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grantville United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.

davidsonfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -