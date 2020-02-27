|
Gary F. Day, Sr. Gary F. Day, Sr., age 77, of Topeka, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Kansas Rehab Hospital. Gary was born July 14, 1942 in Kentucky the son of Carl and Ruia (Conelly) Day. Gary graduated from Booneville High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Gary married Gloria Begeman, she preceded him in death in 2012. Gary worked at Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Topeka before retiring in 2002. Gary was a member of the American Legion Post #400. He enjoyed fishing and competed in several bass fishing tournaments throughout the Midwest. Gary attended the Grantville United Methodist Church. He is survived by a son, Gary "Lyn" F. Day Jr. of Topeka.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Grantville United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at the Grantville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grantville United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020