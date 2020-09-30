1/1
Gary Kirk Carlat
Gary Kirk Carlat, 85, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 3:39 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his residence.

He was born November 26, 1934, at Topeka, KS, to James Rudolph and Ethel May (McComb) Carlat. Gary graduated from Dover High School in 1952. In 1955 he enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1957. On August 2, 1959, he was united in marriage to Lavonne Tompkins. She survives at the home.

Mr. Carlat was a member of the Acacia fraternity and graduated from Kansas State University in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in architecture and joined the private architectural practice of HTK in Topeka. In 1969, he became the chief of planning for the Architectural Service Division of the State of Kansas. In 1972, he joined Pittsburg State University as the director of facilities planning. During his tenure numerous new buildings were designed and built such as McPherson Nurse Education center, Axe Library and Heckert-Well Hall. He was also intimately involved in the planning for the Kansas Technology Center. Numerous renovation projects included Porter Hall, the Overman student center and Brandenburg Field/Carnie Smith Stadium.

He is survived by his wife, Lavonne Carlat, Pittsburg, KS, two sons, Stan Carlat and his wife Debra of Ashburn, VA, Jeff Carlat and his wife Lisa of Houston, TX, a daughter, Cherie Keplinger and her husband Paul of Mansfield, TX; six grandchildren, Bryan Carlat, Sarah Carlat, Tanner Carlat, Kaley Carlat, Cameron Keplinger, and Luke Keplinger.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James Eugene Carlat, J. Lee Carlat, two sisters, Frances May Bassett and Mary Yager.

A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Dover Cemetery with Pastor Bob Keller officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM at the Brenner Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the School of Construction at Pittsburg State University's College of Technology. Memorials may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
