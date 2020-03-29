|
Gary L. "Hank" Jones, 74, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He was born July 2, 1945, in Dragerton, Utah, the son of James Wray and Joy Frances (Rosendahl) Jones. He was a graduate of Frankfort High School, Frankfort, Kansas. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman Second Class during the Vietnam era.
Survivors include his son, Chris (Megan) Jones, Topeka; two granddaughters, Avery and Macey; and his sister, Frances McCall, Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jim and Larry Jones.
Hank was a Christian and loved Jesus. He enjoyed spending time with family and was the biggest fan in the stands for his granddaughters sporting events. He was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and was able to cheer on both a Superbowl and World Series victories. He enjoyed crocheting for friends and family which is where he obtained the nick name "Hooker Hank".
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private celebration of Hank's life was held at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, Topeka. A recording of the service is available online at www.DoveTopeka.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Cancer Research Center, Kansas State University, 1 Chalmers Hall, 1711 Claflin Rd., Manhattan, KS 66506 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020