Gary Lee Koerner II was born on March 5th, 1966 to Gary and Twyla (Davis) Koerner. He grew up at Four Corners, south of Topeka, KS. He often remarked on his magical childhood, sharing several weeks every summer with his cousins, Christi and Billy Pat Davis. He loved music and mastered several instruments. He loved all sports. Gary graduated from Santa Fe Trails High School.



He moved to Wisconsin at age 25 to pursue the Automobile Business.



At age 48, he decided to change careers, went to school to become a Certified Medical Assistant. He was a natural at helping others. He was loved by coworkers and patients and it was his dream career. He was very patient with young and old alike.



He was passionate about music, helping others and loved to laugh. Being an only child, he never forgot what it was like to be a kid among adults. He was a master of practical jokes and thrived on scaring and fooling his family and friends.



He has left a huge void in the lives of many. You never realize how you build your life around a special soul until it is gone.



Contributions can be made to suicide hot line.



