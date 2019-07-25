|
|
Gary Lee Strotkamp Gary Lee Strotkamp, 66, of Centralia, KS died on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Strotkamp; and brother, Wayne Strotkamp.
Survivors include his children, Jason Anderson of Cambria, NY, Brandi Walek of Cambria, NY, Jeremiah Strotkamp of Bryan, TX, Kalista Strotkamp of Bryan, TX, and Kaylee Hall of Emporia, KS; two brothers, Donald Strotkamp and Johney Strotkamp, both of Centralia; 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services to be held at a later date.
www.popkessmortuaries.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019