Gary Lee Wegner, Sr., 76, of Topeka, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Village Villa Nursing Facility in Nortonville.
Memorial graveside services with military honors will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 26th at the Onaga Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.