Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Nelson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Nelson Jr. Obituary
Gary Nelson Jr. Gary Nelson Jr., 50, of Weirsdale, FL passed away on March 8, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1969 in Kearney, NE. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Rachele Nelson, children; Gary Nelson III, Avery "AJ" Nelson, Dagon Nelson, Jacob Nelson, brother; Rich Nelson, mother; Marilyn Scott and father; Gary Nelson Sr. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12th between 6 and 8pm. Services will be held Friday, March 13th at 10am with Pastor Brooks Braswell officiating at Beyers Funeral Home in Umatilla, FL. Online condolences may be made at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Umatilla, FL.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -