Gary Nelson Jr. Gary Nelson Jr., 50, of Weirsdale, FL passed away on March 8, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1969 in Kearney, NE. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Rachele Nelson, children; Gary Nelson III, Avery "AJ" Nelson, Dagon Nelson, Jacob Nelson, brother; Rich Nelson, mother; Marilyn Scott and father; Gary Nelson Sr. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12th between 6 and 8pm. Services will be held Friday, March 13th at 10am with Pastor Brooks Braswell officiating at Beyers Funeral Home in Umatilla, FL. Online condolences may be made at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Umatilla, FL.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020