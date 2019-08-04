|
|
Gary Robert McClellan Gary Robert McClellan, age seventy-eight of Lebanon, Missouri passed away July 20, 2019. He was born in Topeka, Kansas on October 15, 1940, to Robert Henry and Mary Irene Brooks McClellan.
Gary graduated from Junction City High School and at the age of eighteen became a member of a Calvary Squad in the Philippines. He later entered the United States Air Force Special Forces, where he served until his retirement. He was also a police officer and deputy sheriff in several states and became a member of the Royal Colonial Light Horse Brigade.
On March 24, 1993, Gary was united in marriage with Linda Chatham.
He is survived by his wife Linda; one son, Andrew McClellan of Fort Meyers, FL; one daughter, Allene Miller of York, PA; three grandchildren, Josiah, Moriah and Rebekah Miller; a cousin, Dr. William Brooks of Overland Park, KS; other relatives and many friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and one sister in infancy.
There is no service planned at this time for Gary McClellan. At his request, his body is to be cremated under direction of Shadel's Colonial Chapel in Lebanon, Missouri.
Memorials have been suggested to or National Multiple Sclerosis Association and donations can be left at or mailed to Shadel's Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948, Lebanon, Missouri 65536.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019