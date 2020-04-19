|
Gary Stotts STOTTS, Gary L., 80, Clearwater, FL died April 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle E. and Ellen M. and brother Dennis K. Stotts. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce A. Hilliard Stotts, sister Rella Bowman (David), daughter Heather R. Anderson, son-in-law Todd Anderson, and grandson Tide Anderson. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1957, and earned a BS and MBA from Emporia State University where he played college baseball, and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army 1962-64 and became Emporia City Treasurer in 1966. He served the State of Kansas under six Governors, as Acting Director of the Budget, Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Corrections, retiring in 1996. He later served as Director of the Hospital Closure Commission and led reorganization of the State Employee Pay Plan. He loved travelling and visited all the contiguous United States, Canada and Mexico. He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ. He was a devoted jogger for 40 years, jogging on all the coasts. Memorial contributions may be made to Emporia State University "Baseball Winning Edge Fund" marked as a memorial to Gary L. Stotts. Send in care of the ESU Foundation at 1500 Highland St., Emporia, Kansas 66801, or contribute online at http://hornetnation.emporia.edu. Private graveside services will be April 16, followed by burial at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Palm Harbor, FL. Guestbook at: www.curlewhills.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020