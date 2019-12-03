|
|
Gary Summers Topeka--Gary Oliver Summers, 82, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on June 9, 1937 in Royal Oak, Michigan, the fifth child of Leslie Levi Summers and Edith Gibson Summers. His parents divorced and Leslie later married Anne Eggermont.
Gary graduated from Campbell High School in Campbell, Missouri and he served in the Army Reserves.
On January 9, 1960, Gary married Frances Lea Ritchie in Kansas City, Missouri.
Gary retired from Josten's in June of 1999. He was a member of the Churches of Christ in Osage City and Quivera Heights in Topeka and the American Legion Post #400.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brothers, Robert, Eddie, Neil and Bill.
Gary is survived by his Mom, Anne Summers of Troy, Michigan; his wife, Frances of the home; his two sons, Gary Scott (Tracy) Summers of Olathe and Roger (Lisa) Summers of Overland Park; his daughter, Sandy (Bob) Crawford of Osage City; his two sisters, Vivian Lind of Brighton, Colorado and Joan (Jerry) White of Troy, Michigan; his two brothers, Leslie Summers of Barrington, Illinois and Jerry (Lourette) Summers of Dry Ridge, Kentucky; ten grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Funeral services for Gary will be at 11:00am on Friday, December 6 at Quivera Heights Church of Christ, 1718 SW Crest Dr., Topeka, KS. Committal will be at 2:30pm in Vassar Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Thursday at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capper Foundation, either Church of Christ, or the Vassar Community Center, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019