Gene D. Ramsey Gene D. Ramsey, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , 1315 SW Arrowhead Road Topeka, KS 66604 or the , 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, Kansas, 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019