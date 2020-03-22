|
|
Gene E. "Sarge" Wolfe Gene Edward "Sarge" Wolfe, 88, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
He was born March 12, 1931 in Whiting Township, Kansas, the sixth of nine children born to Calvin Calloway and Gladys Belle (Priest) Wolfe.
Gene married Rae Ann Noll on January 22, 1954 at Seward Avenue Baptist Church in Topeka, Kansas. She survives of Topeka. Other survivors include two daughters, Sandra Tucker and Susan Burk both of Topeka; six grandchildren, Michelle Owells (Michael) of Kansas City, KS, Paul Bedore (Kindel) of Elk Grove, CA, Matthew Tucker of Kansas City, KS, Joseph, Kevin and Keith Burk, all of Topeka; and nine great-grandchildren: Everly and Kaison Owells, Eva, Titus, Issac and Amy Bedore, Joseph Jr. and Hudson Burk and Max Kinderknecht.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Raymond, four brothers, Leland, Otis, Lewis and Calvin Jr.; and four sisters Lila Wolfe, Doris Smith, Nadine Burgardt and Joan Lynch.
He attended schools in Whiting and Holton, Kansas and graduated from Topeka High School in 1949. His military service included the Air Force in the German Occupation during the Korean War, the Kansas Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves, including active service during the Vietnam War.
His major assignments included Kansas Army National Guard 69th Brigade Personnel Sergeant, 5047th USAR School Sergeant Major and Sixth U.S. Army Liaison to the Kansas Army National Guard Headquarters. He retired from the Army Reserves as a Sergeant Major after 35 years of service. His highest award was the Meritorious Service Medal.
He retired in 1990 as an Accounting Inspector in the Auditor of Disbursements Office with the Santa Fe Railway Company after 35 years.
He was a member of the Topeka Bible Church, The Association of the Army and the Transportation Clerks Union.
Gene, also known as "Sarge", loved his family and his dog, Cameron. He enjoyed sharing stories of his time in military service and cooking and baking cakes for neighbors and the church administrators. He will truly be missed. As mentioned, Gene was known for his military stories which he documented in a book titled, "Thirty-Five Years". Family and friends may request a copy of Gene's book by sending an email to [email protected]
Honoring Gene's request, cremation is planned. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at later date at Topeka Bible Church in Topeka, Kansas. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas, Topeka, KS 66608. To view service information and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020