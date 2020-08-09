1/1
Gene E. "Sarge" Wolfe
Gene Edward "Sarge" Wolfe, 88, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Honoring Gene's request, cremation is planned. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave, Topeka. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas, Topeka, KS 66608. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
