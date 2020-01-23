|
Gene Stanger Gene William Stanger, (86), of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born October 20, 1933 in Greeley County, Nebraska the son of John Stanger and Martha Klein Stanger. He was raised on a farm in Nebraska and attended Scotia High School, Scotia, NE.
He was a military veteran serving two tours of duty in the US Army during the Korean War. He remained in the inactive reserves for eight additional years.
He worked as a custodian at the Topeka Public Library for 35 years until his retirement in 1993. He also worked at the Garling House Building. He served as a volunteer at Byers Optical and the YMCA.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Joan Stanger, Omaha, NE; one nephew, Jason and Shawna Stanger and one niece, Kimberly Stanger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Raymond Stanger.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, 25, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606. The family will host friends during a light reception from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday back at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020