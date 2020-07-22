Gene V. Wichman, 79, of, Silver Lake, passed away on July 21, 2020 at Autumn Home Plus.
He was born on April 12, 1941 to Cliford and Ethel (Keefover) Wichman in Kansas City, MO.
Gene worked as a Tire Builder for Goodyear Tire and Rubber where he retired after 36 years of service.
On April 6, 1961, he married Carol (Robison) Wichman in Topeka, Kansas.
He was a member of United Rubber Workers and was a Silver Lake Township Trustee for 8 years.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol; son, Scott (Kele) Wichman, Clint (Linda) Wichman, Mike (Linda) Wichman; Sisters, Linda Henderson and Betty Rice; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Greg Wichman; and sister, Sue Toepffer.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, 9:00 am - 11:00 am at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions.
Graveside services will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Angel Care Home Health.
