|
|
Genevieve P. Platt Genevieve P. Platt passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at the age of 99. She was the daughter of the late A.H. and Florence Penner .She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry R. Platt and grandson, Jeremy Platt.
She graduated from Whitewater High School, attended Stephens College for 2 years then went on to get her BA from the University of Kansas. She worked for Boeing in Wichita, KS, where she met Henry Platt and they were later married on Sept. 29, 1945 in Whitewater ,KS. Genevieve was a banker for many years in Topeka before she retired to work part-time at Sears. She was active in PEO. Raising her family was her priority in life.
Survivors include a son John R. (Carolyn) Platt, Wellington, Fl., daughter Jana (Jack Jr.) Harris, Des Moines, IA., 3 grandchildren, Lisa Barbanente, Deerfield Beach, Fl., Aaron Smith, Denver, CO., Kristi McCall, Des Moines, IA, and 4 great grandchildren.
Memorial will be held privately by the family. Inurnment will be in the Mount Hope Mausoleum.
To leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020